Borno Gov, Deputy Deliver Polling Units to APC

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari, his Alhaji Kukawa 023 polling unit in Lamisula ward of Maiduguri to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari of the APC scored 190 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 21 votes.

For Borno Central Senatorial district, which Governor Shettima is contesting, his party, the APC, scored 177 votes, while his opponent, Senator Mohammed Abba Aji of the PDP, polled 21 votes.

For the House of Representatives, APC’s candidate, AbdulKadir Rahis, scored 177, while PDP’s candidate, AbdulSalam Kachallah, scored 30 votes.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Usman Durkwa, was also able to deliver his polling unit at Bakin Kasuwa, Shaffa town in Hawul Local Government Area to President Buhari who polled 288 votes, while Atiku of the PDP scored only two votes.

Unfortunately, the PDP senatorial candidate, Borno South, Mr. Kudla Satumari, scored 240 votes to defeat the incumbent on the platform of the ruling APC, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, former Senate Majority leader.

The APC candidate for Askira Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency, Dr. Haruna Mshelia polled 207 votes, while his rival from the opposition PDP, Emmanuel Bassi, scored 81 votes.