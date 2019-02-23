APC Seeks Adequate Security at Result Collation Centres

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies on the need to beef up security at the various result collation centres across the country to forestall possible attack by thugs.

The party accused the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of recruiting armed thugs and miscreants nationwide to attack ward and local government collation centres during the night till the wee hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement issued Saturday night by the Director of Strategic Communication at the APC Presidential Campaign Council Festus Keyamo said the purpose of the attack was to disrupt the collation process of the elections nationwide in order to cause crises and make this election inclusive.

“As we know, most of these collation centres are usually in schools or other places that are poorly protected.

“This is therefore a clarion call to all law enforcement agencies to mobilise extra armed security to protect all collation centres nationwide. We also appeal to Nigerians of goodwill and our supporters to provide standby electricity this night at these collation centres. We also call on all our party agents, supporters and patriotic Nigerians to stick with these election results from the various units up to the state collation centres.

“There is no cause for any political party at this stage to jubilate or be dejected. Nothing has been won and nothing has been lost. Official results have not been declared. Hence we call for eternal vigilance on the part of our agents and supporters,” it said.

The party asked its agents not to jubilate and abandon their duties until final results are declared by INEC.