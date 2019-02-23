APC Loses Senatorial Election in Buhari’s Polling Unit

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday lost the polling unit of President Muhammadu Buhari in Ward A, Sarkin Yara, Daura in Katsina State to Accord Party.

The APC candidate in Katsina North senatorial district, incumbent Senator Kaita Baba-Ahmad, who polled 248, lost Buhari’s polling unit PU003 to the least expected candidate of Accord Party, Lawal Nalado, who scored 263 votes, while the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Usman Mani, scored ridiculous two votes.

However, in the presidential election, Buhari won his polling unit by landslide with 523 votes, while the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, polled only three votes.