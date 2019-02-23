Advanced Safety, Impressive new Features for Next-Generation Hiace  

For the first time in 15 years, Toyota has revealed a new-generation HiAce van and bus range with advanced safety features, powerful new engines, and enhanced ride comfort and specification.

A statement by the automaker said a shift to a semi-bonneted design has enabled the development team to implement significant changes with a stiffer frame, stronger straight-line performance, greater stability and manoeuvrability and more pliant suspensions.

Arriving in Australia mid-year, the all-new HiAce van will be available with two-seat vans in long (LWB) and super-long wheelbase (SLWB) configurations, five-seat LWB crew vans and 12-seat SLWB Commuter buses.

Toyota Australia vice president sales and marketing Sean Hanley said the all-new HiAce will meet the safety, comfort and reliability needs of owner-drivers, private drivers, passengers, fleet and corporate users.

“All-new HiAce is the total solution for transporting cargo, tourists, workers and families,” Mr Hanley said.

“Beyond expanding the vehicle’s core mission as capable, durable and reliable transport, it has now stepped up to deliver the comfort and safety that today’s motorists demand for private use,” he said.

“Importantly, we anticipate even better whole-of-life costs with excellent reliability and resale value along with minimal downtime and affordable maintenance. The semi-bonnet design makes it significantly easier and quicker to replace parts such as the oil and air filters, battery, and coolant.

“In addition to being highly capable right off the showroom floor, all-new HiAce has been designed to offer immense flexibility through conversions and customisation to meet varied business and personal needs.”

The sixth-generation HiAce range will be offered with two new engines – a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel or a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, both available with six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Excellent cargo capacity – a hallmark of every HiAce – has been maintained at a maximum of 6.2 (LWB) and 9.3 cubic metres (SLWB) due to longer wheelbases and clever packaging that increases internal width by 215mm and height by 5mm without altering overall exterior width.

The SLWB two-seat van is capable of accommodating Australian standard pallets (1165mm x 1165mm) through its wider sliding side doors.

All-new HiAce is expected to achieve the maximum 5-star safety rating due to its highly rigid structure and advanced safety technologies, including a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

A reversing camera and up to nine airbags are complemented by an optional digital rear-view mirror that provides a wide field of view unobstructed by headrests, occupants or cargo.

The bottom edge of the front door is lower and comes with a wider step for easier access. Larger front-door glass and a lower belt line improve visibility.

Towing capacity has been expanded to a maximum 1,900kg on key variants, an improvement of up to 500kg.

Newly developed MacPherson struts at the front provide excellent handling and stability, as well as ride comfort.

In the rear, the new leaf spring suspension span has been increased by 200 mm, extending the bound stroke by an impressive 30 mm for a comfortable ride while enhancing handling and stability.

Customer use has been a priority with new locally developed Toyota Genuine accessories available from launch.

Numerous flat-mount surfaces and anchor points make it easy to alter the vehicle for specialised use. Toyota will also provide a detailed guide to assist body builders.