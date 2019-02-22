Yinka Ilori’s Art at Brit Awards

As part of his collaborative project with Universal Music, Nigerian-British artist, Yinka Ilori created a special print for each Universal Music label nominee at the Brit Awards 2019 such as Drake, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande.

Ilori says: “It’s a real honour to be working with Universal Music at such a pivotal time in my career.

“Love in a line is a celebration of our multiculturalism and reminds us that being different is beautiful which is something I want to celebrate through the artwork.”

Ilori recently won the commission to design this summer’s Dulwich Pavilion, a temporary outdoor structure which opens at Dulwish Picture Gallery during the London festival of Architecture in June.

He will be transforming the Thessaly Road Railway Bridge, Battersea after seeing off stiff competition in another public commission. Last year, he was named as one of London’s most influential people by the Evening Standard.

Ilori specialises in telling stories through designs inspired by the traditional Nigerian parables and African fabrics that surrounded him as a child. Bringing Nigerian parables into playful conversation using contemporary designs, Ilori’s work touches on various global themes that resonate with different audiences all over the world.