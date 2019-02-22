Police Enforce 36-Hour Curfew on Bayelsa Waterways

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The police in Bayelsa State have placed a 36-hour curfew on the state waterways to ensure safety in next Saturday’s general election.

Also, a 6a.m. to 6p.m. restriction of movement will also be enforced on land, a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, said Thursday.

Subsequently, the state police command urged all politicians to abide by the peace accord they signed earlier, noting that anything to the contrary will be stiffly resisted.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the public and well-meaning individuals in the state that the command has beefed up security with enhanced visibility of patrol vehicles and men as well as intensive surveillance in every nook and cranny of the state.

“All Political parties and their candidates are hereby warned to desist from any act capable of disrupting the elections. They are advised to abide by the peace accord they had earlier signed and comply with the electoral laws.

“Security agencies are directed to enforce restrictions of movement of boat and all river-craft activities in the state waterways from 7p.m. on February 22 to 6a.m. February 24, 2019.

“Likewise, movement of vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles will be restricted on Saturday from 6a.m. to 6p.m. Only those on essential duties will be allowed to move around.

“The electorate is advised to come out and exercise their franchise by casting their votes for candidates of their choice,” the state police command said.