Eko Disco Signs Condition of Service with Workers

Peter Uzoho

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has signed condition of service for its employees with leaders of the electricity workers under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC).

The condition of service contained in a 12-page document, was signed yesterday at the Eko Disco’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, signaling hope of an improved working condition for the staff of the company.

Speaking at the ground breaking event, the Managing Director of EKEDC, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, who expressed his excitement over the development, said the CoS came out as a result of engagement with the leaders of the industry workers.

Fadeyibi said: “For me, today is a ceremony of a journey of understanding. I want us to thank not just both organisations, but also our partners of excellence. We are focused on delivering the direction on which this organisation is going.

“We’re growing from month-to-month. Now, we have to figure out how to manage the cost side, so that we can have a bottom line; the bottom line is what becomes of the contractual enumeration that we agreed? And the rest comes from the company doing well.

“So I want to thank you for being partners in this journey of excellence, and for agreeing to ensure that all parties agree that performance is the only thing that we measure. So as a value-driven organisation that has brilliant history as you know, we are glad that we are able to agree to move forward on those standards that are really global standards that we uphold; and, for ensuring that it’s a valued-driven environment where if you add value it becomes mutually beneficial to all parties.”

He enjoined the company’s staff to be committed to the mandate of delivering uninterrupted power supply to the customers on its network, pointing out that the credit that would come from doing that would be shared as a team.

In his remarks, the General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, congratulated Eko Disco on the achievement, saying the signing of the contractual agreement had marked a new beginning for all parties.

“You are having a contractual agreement today. So today is a special day for all staff and we had wished that this day came earlier than now,” he said.

However, he urged Eko Disco to ensure it motivates its staff in order to boost their performance, stressing that both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation must play a role for the company to achieve optimum performance from workers.

He also advised the disco to pay more attention to its staff rather than to machine, noting that it needs men more than machine.