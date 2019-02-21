Ogun PDP Guber Candidate Promises to Complete Abandoned Road Projects

By Oladipupo Awojobi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Kashamu Buruji, has promised to complete all abandoned road projects and provide stomach infrastructure for the people of the state if elected in the March 9 election.

He spoke on Tuesday when he visited Olota-in-Council, the Council of Baales and Chiefs, the League of Imams and Alfas, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Hausa Community, the Igbo Community, the traditionalists, artisans and market men and women in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The Olota of Ota, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege (Ekun II) led other traditional rulers in Aworiland to receive the Governorship Candidate.

Speaking at the various fora, Kashamu said that the welfare of the people would be his priority, if elected.

“I commit to completing all the uncompleted and ongoing projects in Ogun West Senatorial District and other parts of the state. Our government will be tax-friendly and encourage more businesses to thrive.

“I reckon that our people are in need of basic infrastructure, such as potable water, good and motorable roads in most parts of the state. All of these and many more will be done if you vote PDP on the 23rd of February and 9th of March, 2019,” Kashamu said.

He highlighted some of his policies if elected as Governor, adding, “One, I commit to releasing all allocations due to local governments. I will not deduct from their allocations. This is to ensure grassroots development and allow the traditional institution to be involved in local government administration.”

He stated that all these would be done with the recommendations of the community leaders to be headed by the traditional rulers, adding that his government would recognise all obas and community leaders.

“The obas would be involved in political appointment. I would not be PDP governor, I will be the governor of everybody.

“Don’t let us waste our votes. I need your support as the traditional ruler of the town. I pledge to fulfill my promise. I am a man of honour and justice and I will fulfill my promises once you elect me as governor on March 9, 2019,” he said.

To address the issue of poverty and stomach infrastructure, Kashamu said, “Substantial funds shall be set aside to assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Loans from the funds shall attract no interest.”

In his response, Oba Obalanlege said that the people of the area knew their identity, and that he could say categorically that they were the foremost Yoruba sons in this part of the world.

“Aworis are the first Yorubas to step on this soil. We are not Egbas or Yewas. I can assure you of our support and we pray that whatever you have prayed for God will do for you. You will go in peace and God will be with you wherever you go,” he said.

He and other traditional rulers prayed for Kashamu’s success at the poll and wished him well in his pursuit.