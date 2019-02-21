Mikel Named in Championship Team of the Week

Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi, has been named in the current English Championship Team of The Week after starring in Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, the Nigeria captain has endeared himself to Boro fans who have labelled him the ‘African Zidane’ on the back of his imperious displays since transferring to the club last month.

The Premier League, Europa and UEFA Champions league winner with Chelsea has played four league games for Tony Pulis’ side who are fifth on the table with 54 points after 32 matches.

Making the cut alongside the Nigerian are Morecambe’s Mark Halstead, Notts County’s Sam Stubbs and Ben Barclay, Preston North End’s Ben Davies, MK Dons’ Jake Hesketh, Luton Town’s George Moncur, Sheffield United’s Gary Madine, Southend United’s Simon Cox and the duo of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia, both Norwich City’s star players.

Mikel touched the ball 63 times and made one key pass, he committed one tackle and cleared the ball twice according to information provided by Whoscored.com.

The Eagles skipper is expected to play in the Riverside team’s weekend clash against Queens Park Rangers featuring Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.