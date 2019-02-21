INEC: 19 States Have Completed Deployment of Election Materials

*Says commission’s position on Rivers, Zamfara has not changed

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 19 states have completed deployment of electoral materials, while other states would complete their deployment by the end of today (Thursday).

The commission also revealed that it had distributed a total of 72.5 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the elections.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this Thursday while giving update on the preparations of the commission ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled elections.

According him, “Of the total number of 84 million registered voters, 72. 775, 502 PVCs were collected. 11, 228, 582 voters card remained uncollected.”

The breakdown of the PVCs collected revealed that Lagos has the highest number of collection of 5,531389, which is 84.19 percent of collection, while Kano comes second with 4,696,747 collected PVCs which is 86 percent, while Bayelsa has the lowest number of PVCs which is 769,509 or 83 percent of collection.

Yakubu insisted that the position of the commission on Zamfara and Rivers All Progressive Congress (APC) have not changed.

