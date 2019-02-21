ENYO Redefines Fuels Retailing in Nigeria

Plans Rapid Acquisition of Stations

Enyo Retail and Supply Ltd., an indigenous oil and gas and a customer-focused company, is redefining petroleum products marketing by pioneering a technology driven fuel retailing revolution in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector. The company also announced its rapid expansion plans across the country as it acquires new retail stations to provide Nigerians with trusted fuel and other quality petroleum products and services.

Designed to underline the company’s belief that new technologies and digital services play positive roles in transforming the society and enhancing individual quality of life, Enyo Retail and Supply Ltd is integrating first-class customer service experience for fuel and renewable energy products retailing in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Enyo Retail and Supply limited, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, said, “Technology driven innovation is already driving profoundly positive changes in almost all facets of our lives, we aim to set the pace for the innovation in the fuels retailing space. We believe customers can benefit from the additional value created as a result of our efforts. We will contribute in no small way to the technology driven growth of the downstream industry in Nigeria. Our customers can be rest assured that whichever ENYO station they visit, they will get quality fuel products at the right quantity and at the right price. We are pleased that our customers already refer to our stations using the term, their litre is always a litre.” We intend to build on this by continue to invest in training and equipment for all our business locations.

Speaking further, Mr. Awobokun stated that ENYO’s acquisitions of new retail stations is part of its expansion plans – to provide Nigerians with trusted fuel and other quality petroleum products and services. “We are entering into a contractual agreement with key dealers across the country to fast track rapid acquisition of stations. We believe that having stations at strategic locations will help us drive our commitment to the provision of quality fuel and petroleum products.” he added.

Recently, the company launched its Fuelled by Trust – ‘1 litre is 1 litre’ initiative – which is targeted at ensuring consumers are provided with their products value worth. Leveraging on the words ‘trust’ and ‘fuel’, Enyo Retail & Supply is reinforcing its commitment as a truly customer focused brand. Its continuous delivery of authentic and innovative products/services is fuelled by positive customer and stakeholder experiences.

ENYO Retail and Supply Ltd, which was founded in 2017, currently has over 55 stations and currently distributes over 1% of the national fuel consumption in Nigeria. The company operates in over 13 states of the country and serves over 50,000 customers daily. Products and services from the Company include Premium Castrol Lubricant, Superior Liquefied Gas, Vehicon, Reelax, and, Diesel2Door. In 2019, ENYO intends to grow its footprint to achieve up to 2% of the local market share for PMS bought from retail stations nationwide.