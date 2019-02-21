A’Ibom Unveils Two Aircraft for Commercial Operation

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government under Governor Udom Emmanuel has again recorded another feat in the country by setting up a commercial airline business, ‘Ibom Air’.

While two of the aircrafts, CRJ 900 Series from Canada with registration C-FWNL and C-FWNK, arrived the state yesterday for operation, the third in the fleet is being expected tomorrow, February 22.

The planes, which are about six years old, were unveiled by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki at the Victor Attah International Stadium, Uyo.

Unveiling the airline, Saraki expressed joy to be part of the historic event created by the state government, which was not just a celebration of tourism and aviation but also a historic event for the sons, daughters and government of Akwa Ibom State.

“Today is to celebrate leadership and to say that a good thing can come out of Nigeria; today, we celebrate the audacity of hope, today we celebrate a man who has a dream for his people and does not stop until that dream is realised.”

Saraki noted that the coming to fruition of the Ibom Air project showed that the Governor Emmanuel is always thinking how to make lives better for his people, by bringing investment to the state, and improving governance and provide leadership.

“I congratulate you. We are proud of you in PDP family that you are one of us.

“Today is what we have been talking about in the last few weeks of our campaign across this country that there is a different when you have a man that understands what you need to do. When you have a man from the private sector of a business that understands what it takes to bring in investment,” Saraki said.

According to Saraki if the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is elected ,Nigeria will experience what the people of Akwa Ibom State is experiencing in terms of business development.

Governor Emmanuel while speaking, said the airline was a monumental achievement of his administration, saying the aircraft with a sitting capacity of about 90 persons constitute the newest and modern fleet of the Canadian Airbus.

He noted that Akwa Ibom is the only state in the country to run a state-owned airport and run an airline, adding that the government is running Ibom Air as a business.

The governor explained that the Ibom airline will operate routes that would give preference to Akwa Ibom people, adding that the government would soon launch one of the best terminal buildings in this country.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ibom Air, Air Vice Marshal Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), said with the launch of the aircrafts, the state governor has shocked critics with his managerial prowess.