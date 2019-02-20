Obaseki’s Educational Reform: Rwanda’s Education Minister in Edo to understudy EDO-BEST implementation

The ongoing reforms in the Edo State basic education sub-sector has attracted the attention of education managers in Rwanda, as the Minister of Education in the East African country arrives Benin City, Wednesday.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said “the Edo State Government is happy to play host to the Minister of Education of Rwanda, Dr. Eugene Mutimura, and share our modest achievements in the implementation of the Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, with our East African brothers.”

Osagie added: “The advancement in information and communication technology has turned the world into a global village, where we can scan happenings and developments in other parts of the world for best practice, in order to improve on our systems.

“We feel proud that our work in Edo has caught the attention of the managers of education in Rwanda and we are happy to share our knowledge and experience with them.

“We are delighted at the positive feedbacks we are getting from all parts of the world with regards to Obaseki’s developmental strides in critical sectors such as education, job creation, youth empowerment and institutional reforms, amongst other areas.”

During the minister’s visit, he will pay a courtesy visit to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and visit Enikaro Primary school, in Ikpoba-Okha Local government Area of the state, for an interactive luncheon with teaching staff, non-teaching staff as well as field officers of the school.





The governor’s aide further hinted that the Edo State government would also take advantage of the minister’s visit to discuss developments in the tourism sector of Rwanda, and see how the state government can benefit from their experience.

Rwanda is one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in East/Central Africa, with her Gorilla naming ceremony attracting huge tourists from Europe, America and elsewhere, annually.

The country also parades enviable ease of doing business credentials, which have spurred growth in the country.