Phillips Consulting Partners American Firm

Phillips Consulting (PCL), an innovator in instructor led and online training firm has announced its partnership with Human Capital Growth (HCG) to introduce evidence-based specialised and integrated Global HR Certifications in Nigeria.

Being the US company’s first entry into the African market, HCG courses highlight the best, up-to-date and most relevant training courses essential to all professionals and companies to meet expected goals and outcomes.

“As part of efforts to transform HR practice in Nigeria, Phillips Consulting is glad to announce a new partnership with HCG, a US-based talent management giant.

“Using science, analytics and empathy, HCG will complement Phillips Consulting’s effort to drive growth and excellence in Nigerian organisations.

“The partnership will provide evidence-based HR and talent management certifications to the Nigerian market,” a statement explained.

It further pointed out that the partnership would ensure that existing and aspiring HR professionals have the opportunity to nurture skills and pursue certifications in focus areas such as workforce analytics, change management, leadership development, and integrated talent management amongst others.

“What differentiates HCG certifications from current certifications available in the Nigerian market is that they are hands-on, project-based and backed by deep industry and academic expertise.

“Rather than focus solely on the administrative and legal aspects of HR practice, these certifications will equip HR professionals with the tools, resources and expertise to make instant and tangible business impact,” it added.

In his comment, Senior Partner in charge of Phillips Consulting People Transformation practice, Paul Ayim said: “It is time, for HR to raise the bar beyond HR operations and change the conversation to more strategic business-aligned issues that impact business performance.”

Also, HCG’s founder-CEO, Dr. Shreya Sarkar-Barney, explained: “Human resource and talent management professionals are increasingly called upon to align the workforce with the business needs and deliver measurable improvements.

“Our science-based courses and certifications can be readily put to use to deliver results.”

Phillips consulting would be introducing all of HCG certifications and providing guidance for enrolling, engaging and benefiting from the certification programs.

This blended solution is perfect for busy professionals desiring to build deep and market relevant HR and talent management skills, it stated.