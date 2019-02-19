INEC Dumps Umaru as APC Candidate for N’Assembly Polls

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally dumped Senator David Umaru as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

INEC has therefore directed its Niger State office to substitute the name of Umaru with that of Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa (313).

The directive was contained in a memo with reference number INEC/LEG/DR/COR/32/1/391/T/11 with the caption “Forwarding of Commission’s decision pursuant to order of court in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/143/2018 Mohammed Sani Musa vs APC and 2 ORS.”

The memo was signed by INEC’s National Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

A part of the document made available to THISDAY reads: “The Commission pursuant to the order of court in the above matter has directed that the name of David Umaru earlier published as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Niger East Senatorial District be removed and replaced with the name of the plaintiff, Mohammed Sani Musa, pursuant to the order of court in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/143/2018 vs APC and 2 ORS.”

“You are requested to update your records with respect to the above in view of the final list of candidates earlier forwarded to you please.”

When contacted, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Niger State, Prof. Sam Egwu, confirmed receipt of the document.

The APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole penultimate week had forwarded the Abuja Federal High Court judgment which sacked Umaru as candidate to the National Secretariat of INEC.

In the meantime, Umaru has vowed “to fight on” to the Supreme Court “until I retrieve my mandate”.

Umaru had already filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, Abuja in which he also sought an interlocutory injunction for Musa to stop parading himself as the candidate of the APC in Saturday’s elections.

“I have won several legal battles, even my seat in the Senate I reclaimed it through the court. I am optimistic that I will still reclaim my mandate,” Umaru declared.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the appeal.

Meanwhile, Umaru and Musa have told their supporters to vote only for the broom on Saturday because the court would take a final decision on who would represent the Niger East senatorial district in the upper chamber “sooner or later “