EFCC Arrests Atiku’s Lawyer, Giwa-Osagie

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Mr. Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, one of the lawyers to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The arrest, according to a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri, was made last night in Lagos.

According to Omokri, a team of about 20 operatives of the financial crimes agency stormed Giwa-Osagie’s office at 15 Military Street, Onikan in Lagos at noon and searched his office, detaining him there till 9.30 p.m when he was eventually taken into custody.

Omokri said the EFCC officials did not specify Giwa-Osagie’s offence even as no one was allowed access to him.

The EFCC’s spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, could not confirm the arrest last night as he told THISDAY that he was unable to reach the appropriate officer in the commission’s Lagos office.

He promised to give THISDAY a feedback today.