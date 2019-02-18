Security Beefed up at APC Headquarters as Leaders Arrive for Meeting

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is witnessing heavy presence of security agencies made up of Army, Police, Department of State Services, Civil Defence and Federal Road Safety Corps.

The presence of military men, especially those from the Brigade of Guards, is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari is being expected to be at the caucus meeting of his party.

All the entry points to the party office were cordoned off as early as 7.30am with access given only to journalists and accredited members of the APC.

The party had given notice on Sunday that it would hold a meeting of its national caucus today to deliberate on issues arising from the rescheduled presidential election.

The president is expected to declare the meeting open at about noon.

Details later….