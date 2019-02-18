Bauchi APC Chieftain Dumps Party

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ahead of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections coming up on Saturday, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Hon Lura Musulmi, on Sunday renounced his membership of the party.

Addressing newsmen, the politician who is a deputy director of the campaign of the APC House of Representatives candidate from Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro federal constituency of Bauchi State, Dalhatu Abubakar Kantana, said he was no longer interested in the party or in the campaign team for the upcoming polls.

Musulmi however stated that he was yet to decide his next political party saying he would consult his supporters before taking further action.

“I am no longer interested in the APC neither am I interested to remain in the campaign team of the party for Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local governments in these elections. And please note that it is a personal decision”, he noted.

THISDAY reports that the APC candidate is contesting against the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, who is the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa federal constituency of Bauchi state.