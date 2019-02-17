Oyinlola Serenaded at 68

Always do the right thing; that way, whether in your presence or absence, people will countinually remember you for good. That is exactly what Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State is enjoying today.

Oyinlola on, February 3 clocked 68, and family, friends and political associates were on hand to celebrate and serenade him, including top politicians, business executives, first class monarchs as well as creme de la creme in the state.

The Okuku prince and political stalwart is one man who constantly has leadership thrust upon him, as he is also a one time military head in Lagos State.