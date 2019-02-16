INEC: Kwara has  1.4m  Registered Voters,  1.1m PVCs Collected

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As Nigerians were expected to vote today in the presidential and National Assembly election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that Kwara State had 1,407,400 registered voters.

It also said that, out of this 1,149,969 had collected their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), leaving a balance of 257,431.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin on Friday on the today’s elections, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Garba Madami told reporters in Ilorin that the balance had been forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safe keep.

Mallam Madami revealed that the commission had recruited 11,992 for the exercise, noting that they had all been trained and deployed accordingly.

According to him, “All materials sensitive and non-sensitive had been dispatched to all the local government area offices. The last consignments of sensitive materials are leaving for the field.”

He said that, “I must emphasise also therefore, that all vehicular needs of each local government area have been met.

“Also, motorbikes and boats requirements for difficult terrains have been adequately met. Conveyance of men and women materials has been commenced with no hitch.

“A total of 2,887 smart readers have been upgraded, fully charged and deployed to the fields with necessary contingency.

“A total of 1,827 local and international observers have been accredited.”

The INEC commissioner noted that over 200 media men applied for accreditation, but 109 got accredited.

He said, “I must state here and categorically too that ballot papers have been dispatched in the full glare of political party agents, security agencies and media practitioners.”

Madami added that “by and large, I can say without mincing words that we are ready for the elections. I therefore use this medium to call on all eligible voters to turn out en mass to cast their votes without any fear of intimidation.

“The security agencies who have been adequately trained have promised they would keep the voting areas safe.”

He urged the political actors to play the game according to the rule and “be reminded that there are lots of dos and don’ts which must be religiously observed as the law will catch up with anyone trying to flout the laws.”