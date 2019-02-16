Hollandia  Woos Consumers with New ‘Pere’ Pack

Hollandia Evap Milk has entered the market with new 120g pack to cater for all segment of consumers.

The new pack,branded ‘Pere’, translates as ‘no more, no less’, is intended to symbolize the product’s quality and affordability, thereby resonating with consumers across the country.

According to the company, the latest boasts same premium quality known to the brand and comes in a convenient portion size and a new pack format in the evaporated milk category, which will make it irresistible to consumers.

Speaking on the new product, Marketing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, explained that the thought on the latest was informed by the company’s desire to consistently deliver novel solution to consumer needs.

He said, “The new ‘Pere’ pack is unique and symbolizes our understanding of consumers’ value. Retailing at N100, we are confident that the new pack would delight consumers with its affordability, quality and convenient portion size.

“The pack is a statement of industry leading packaging innovation. It is an interesting way to also simultaneously represent the product’s value and disruptive approach in the evaporated milk category”, he stated.

The Hollandia Evaporated Milk 120g pack size joins the 190g and 60g pack sizes that are already on the shelf .