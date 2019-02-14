Police: Ballot Papers Impounded in Kano are ‘Specimens’

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Police command on Thursday said that the 14 sacks of ballot papers impounded were not original, but specimens.

Media reports on Thursday alleged that 17 sacks of thumb-printed ballot papers with the All Progressives Congress (APC) box ticked were nabbed by Police in the state.

But, in a swift reaction on Thursday, the command, through its spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said the ballot papers impounded were not genuine but ‘specimens’ and were not thumb-printed.

“Let me categorically state that the ballot papers are not thumbprinted and not real. They are just specimen used to enlighten voters.

He added that the suspects confessed that the ballot papers were on transit to Dutse, Jigawa State capital, with the intention to distribute it to the rural areas for election enlightenment.

Abdullahi also stated that the two persons in possession of the 14 sacks were arrested.

He explained that, the suspects were apprehended with the consignment loaded on a vehicle within the Kano metropolis.

He revealed that during interrogation, the command discovered that the ballot papers were Jigawa State bound to be used for voters enlightenment.

