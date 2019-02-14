LaLiga Hosts Derbies Close Up Event in Lagos

Okpuzor Ezekiel

In its bid to raise awareness on Spanish derby matches, LaLiga Nigeria, has organised a close-up event for some selected media outfits in Nigeria.

According to the management, the event is to educate sports journalists on the passion and culture of each derby games in the Spanish topflight.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Wednesday, Managing Director, LaLiga Nigeria, Javier Del Rio, said LaLiga derbies are more than just football, noting that they are about tradition, history, and culture.

He said that they are some of the most exciting matches in the world and are also some of the fiercely contested rivalries in world football.

Javier Del Rio further reinstated that purpose of gathering the Nigerian sports media is to intimate them of the different derby matches in Spanish football.

According to him: “The aim of the event was to raise awareness for each of the derbies being played in LaLiga during the 2nd half of the season; namely Madrid derbi between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid; El Gran derbi between Sevilla FC and Real Betis; Valencian derbi between Valencia CF and Levante UD; Basque Derbi between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao and finally Catalan Derbi between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol.

“We saw this as an opportunity to present the various major derbies coming up in LaLiga to the Nigerian sports media, in a bid to educate them on the passion and culture of each derby.

“We found that many people only know about the El Clasico as a big game in LaLiga and El Clasico is not even a Derby,” he explained.

On the commitment in Nigeria, the MD, said aside building the brand’s presence in the country, “we are committed to supporting the growth of grassroots football in Nigeria and inspiring new fans of the beautiful game”