CAF Confed Cup: Enugu Rangers Pull 1-1 Draw in Tunisia

Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers have made an impressive outing in the first of their two visits to Tunisia as the CAF Confederation Cup gets into full swing.

The Nigerian flag bearers forced a 1-1 draw with their hosts, CS Sfaxien in the match day two of proposed six yesterday evening.

Rangers are due to return to Tunisia to face Etoile du Sahel on February 24. CS Sfaxien drew the first blood with Alaa Marzouki scoring in the 71st minute.

But the home side was silenced when Pape Ousmane Sane drew level for Rangers barely two minutes later.

Try as much as the Tunisians did, they could not get the winner, even with added six minutes to the regulation time.

Rangers, with four points and surplus goals of two now top Group A. They are followed by CS Sfaxien which have the same number of points, but a with a goal advantage.