SA Tourism Reschedules Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019

South African Tourism will reschedule this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba following confirmation by President Cyril Rampahosa that May 8 will be the date for the country’s national elections.

Indaba – Africa’s biggest travel and trade show with over 7,000 delegates from 80 countries attending last year – was scheduled to take place from May 6 to 9 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban.

The ICC also serves as the nerve centre for elections in the KwaZulu Natal province and takes priority over all other events.

“We are currently exploring all viable alternative options in light of the announcement of the election date,” said South African Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona.

“We also need to consult with our various partners and stakeholders and appreciate the understanding of our buyers, exhibitors and delegates who will now await a new date to attend Indaba.”

“We know the importance of Indaba to the travel industry and want to ensure that we are still are able to provide a world class show despite having to change the date,” added Ntshona.

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) also added their voice.

“With dates confirmed upfront, buyers and exhibitors would’ve planned around the original date. There are also other global shows during this period, but we would like to re-assure the industry that despite the new date, Indaba will still be a fantastic show to attend and would like to encourage you to attend once the new date is confirmed,” explained TBCSA CEO, TshifhiwaTshivhengwa.