Mr. Bigg’s Opens at Idi-Iroko

Mr Bigg’s, a pioneer in the fast food business in Nigeria has opened a new outlet at Idi Iroko in Ogun State. The new outlet which is located within the Mobil Filling station on Iyana Ago Road, Idi Iroko was opened penultimate amidst pump and glitz.

A statement explained that the restaurant was strategically located to meet the needs of the teeming population of Owode Yewa and beyond and also an opportunity for customers to savour the Mr Bigg’s vast array of meals within a serene and alluring ambience.

The outlet was commissioned by the Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba John Olakunle Ojo, accompanied by his first class chiefs in the Yewa land.

According to the elated UAC Restaurants’ Managing Executive, Mrs. Joan Ihekwaba, “the restaurant design was carefully conceived to ensure maximum comfort for our numerous customers- the use of comfy seats and flush tables to depict different seating arrangements that accommodate various consumers’ profile: family and individual seating.”

The highpoint of the restaurant build was the large sit-out space – an extension of the mother restaurant which allows customers to dine in the euphoria of the aesthetics of a vintage home setting.

She said that the birth of the iconic brand in the community has opened up employment opportunities for the indigenes of the land.

The event had in attendance paramount rulers of the various towns in the Idi Iroko area of the state, who cut the tape, marking the official opening of the restaurant.