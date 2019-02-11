Degema People Declare Support for Wike’s Re-election

Leaders and people of Degema Local Government Area (LGA) have declared that they will work round the clock to ensure the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The leaders spoke at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Degema yesterday, where they said all structures of the party have been energised to deliver Governor Wike in the 130 polling units of the area.

They said that key projects have been executed across Degema Local Government Area to improve the living condition of the people.

Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, described Wike as a true leader who is Kalabari friendly.

She hails from the area.

She said the Rivers State governor has blessed Degema people with key projects.

She thanked Governor Wike for keeping faith with her as his running mate.

“Since the creation of Rivers State, no woman has been deputy governor. In your tenure, you made it possible for a woman to be deputy governor”, she said.

She said that Degema people have decided that they would use their permanent voters cards to re-elect Governor Wike.

The PDP candidate for Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency, Farah Dagogo said Niger Delta people believe Wike as an exceptional leader of the region. He said Niger Delta people are prepared to make sacrifices for Governor Wike to remain a leader of the region.