Wike, Okowa Mobilising Thugs for Edo PDP, says APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State has raised the alarm over the alleged mobilisation of thugs from Bayelsa, Delta and River States by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It party alleged that the thugs were being recruited for the purpose of causing mayhem, anarchy and bloodshed before and during next Saturday’s general elections.

The Publicity Secretary of Edo APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan made the allegation in a statement yesterday, accusing the PDP of plotting to adopt the Venezuelan model of of crisis resolution.

Azebamwan called on security agencies to be proactive and alert, adding that intelligence reports made available to the party was disturbing owing to the cache of police uniforms and large quantity of machetes in the consignment discovered.

He said the PDP had embarked on hate propaganda and spurious allegations “to discredit the entire electoral process in its desperation to regain power.

“For the PDP, the election is a do or die, but for us it is an integrity test for the main contenders. It is an avenue for Nigerians to align with the drive to stamp out corruption from our political culture. The PDP must not be given the platform to resume their nefarious activities and the looting of our common heritage.”

Faulting APC’s allegation yesterday, the Publicity Secretary of Edo PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare denied the allegation, saying it was the Edo Government planning to import thugs and cause mayhem during the elections.

According to Nehikhare, that is laughable. Why would we be involving thugs when the election is ours to win? Edo people are with us. We are enjoying their support”