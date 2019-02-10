Nine Persons Slump at Atiku’s Rally in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

No fewer than nine persons were said to have slumped due to overcrowding at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in Kano State Sunday.

THISDAY, which was at the Sani Abacha Stadium, the venue of the rally, saw the nine persons lying lifelessly on the ground with some security operatives trying to rush them to the hospital.

Also, some good Samaritans were seen carrying some of the casualties out of the stadium, ostensibly taking them to the vehicles of the security personnel with the aim of getting them to the hospital.

As at the time of filing this report, THISDAY observed that among the casualties, six were male, while three were female.

Details later…