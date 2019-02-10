IG Orders Tight Security Around INEC Facilities Nationwide

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Acting Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered a comprehensive security arrangement around all INEC offices and facilities nationwide.

To this end, Commissioners of Police in the thirty six states of the Federation and FCT have been directed to put in place adequate, functional and purposeful security arrangements aimed at protecting all INEC offices and materials from all forms of crimes and mischief- before, during and after the elections.

A statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba also disclosed that Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) have also been, “mandated to monitor compliance level of Commands under their jurisdiction with this directive, and ensure that no breach of security of any kind occurs within and around INEC facilities under their watch”.

The order, the statement noted is with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, IG Adamu has assured that the Nigeria Police Force will deliver on its mandate of providing a safe and enabling environment for the conduct of the general election.

Adamu in the statement reiterated the commitment of the Force to providing a level playing field for all political actors, while remaining professional and apolitical in the discharge of its responsibilities.