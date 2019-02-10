Delta Gov Sacks Aide for Assaulting Woman

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has sacked of one of his aides over violent public conduct. He said he would not condone such act capable of tarnishing the good image of his administration.

A security aide to the governor, Mr Friday Eluro, was allegedly caught on video assaulting a woman.

The governor’s directive for the sack of the aide was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

Okowa ”frowned on the unwarranted assault on a woman especially from an appointee of government”, who ought to ensure that rule of law is adhered to at all times.

Aniagwu quoted the governor as saying: ”Having watched the video of the assault on the woman, the governor has directed that the appointment of Mr Friday Eluro as security aide be terminated forthwith to serve as deterrent to others.

”In the last three and a half years, our administration has worked very hard to entrench the enduring culture of peace in our state and we will not sit back and fold our hands to watch appointees of government or any other person, no matter how highly placed in the society, to take laws into their hands.”

He further warned appointees of government to be of good behaviour and always remember that they are ”ambassadors of government and are supposed to be role models in the society”.

Meanwhile, the governor has also directed full investigation into the incident with a view to serving the interest of justice.