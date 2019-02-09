ADC Condemns Obiano for Supporting Buhari

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The African Democratic Congress, ADC has condemned the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano for supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national chairman of the party, Mr. Okey Nwosu spoke to journalists in Awka while presenting flag of the party to the senatorial candidate for Anambra Central zone, Mr. Tony Ezekwelu.

Nwosu said Obiano was supporting President Buhari against the wishes of the people of Anambra State, as the people were averse to the style of leadership offered by the president. He queried, “What are they supporting? Another four years of destruction and divisive government? We are ashamed of this kind of support.

“How can the people we elected to represent us be supporting a totalitarian government? I urge everyone to go out and vote out the Buhari government, 100 per cent.“They are supporting the same man who hates Igbos, and who has refused to appoint an Igbo man into the security council of this country. He has rejected Igbos in totality.”

Nwosu said the forthcoming election would be a referendum, and rather than preach boycott of the elections as the secessionist group; indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), he rather urged all Igbos to go out enmasse and show their displeasure by voting against the Buhari government.

Earlier, the senatorial candidate of the party Ezekwelu urged the people of the zone to shun old politicians who have perpetually failed them.

Ezekwelu who was also a founding member of APGA said he left the party for ADC, when its leaders started nursing the idea of adopting Buhari, who he said was not popular among the people of Anambra State.