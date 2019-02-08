Triumphant Gathering of Saints as C&S Lagos Chapter holds AGC

Sunday Ehigiator writes that for the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, it’s annual general conference was an opportunity not just to ruminate on the state of the nation but the church as well

Themed “Pull down the barrier”, the annual general conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, recently held at Golden Tulip Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. Hosted by Faith Mission C&S Church Inc. Satellite Town, the three-day conference held saw the gathering of the church faithfuls.

The event was also well attended as eminent personalities from various segments of the country turned out in their drove to attend the event. Notable amongst the attendees are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Chaplain of Aso Rock Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, who was also ably represented by his Special Adviser of Religious Matters, Rev. Dr. Verralls Kolawole; His Most Eminence Baba Alakoso Solomon Adegboyega Alao – Supreme Head C&S Unification Church of Nigeria; Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Founder of Love of Christ Salvation C&S Church, London; Supt. Apostle Emmanuel Owomoyela – Chairman National Executive Council, Special Apostle Tunde Ogunkunle; Secretary General of C&S, Lagos state Chapter Chairman, Dr. J.O Adagba amongst so many others.

Traditional rulers were also not left out as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu – Oba KabiruShotobi and his wife were part of the event, Alagbara of Agbaratown- Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade also marked their attendance. Elder Joseph Otubu, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), National Vice Chairman also attended the event.

In her welcome address, Her Eminence, Dr. Mariam Adeleye Akinjogunla, Founder and President of the Faith Mission C&S Church expressed gratitude to God for the event, which is the rallying point of all Seraphs in the country.

“With utmost gratitude to God and on behalf of the Elders-in-Council and all our parishes, I want to whole-heartedly welcome you all to the 2019 Annual General Conference which has become a foremost rallying point for all Seraphs,” she said.

On her part, Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, deputy Primate and General Superintendent of the Faith Mission C & S church in her keynote address and lecture titled “Pull down the Barrier” she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to host the AGC and used the occasion to call on all to make the unity of the church sacrosanct.

“As you all know, there are many who think that we are such a divided church that unity is not possible, but our youth organisations who are currently being economically empowered have all come up and said that yes, unity is possible. So, I congratulate you all. There is unity to reform, unity for progress and unity for pulling down all barriers” she said

She also called on every member of the church to stand up and take the church as a heritage. “This is a clarion call for us that we take the Cherubim and Seraphim church as our heritage, we should take it as having nowhere else to go and if that is the case, we all have to strive hard to rebuild rebrand and restore the glory of our great church” she concluded.

In his keynote address, the Supreme Head, His Most Eminence Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao,

I thank God with all my heart for being part of this glorious event; the 2019 Annual General Conference of the Church of God and I congratulate you all as partakers on this epoch-making event. I pray God to give us the grace to celebrate more of this in the land of the living.

“My beloved Delegates and Observers to the 2019 Annual General Conference (AGC), I implore you to re-enact those attributes that made past Conferences very successful. As you ‘play Tennis’ with ideas during this conference, I implore you to go beyond the church matters and also bring to the discussion table some of the challenges facing our country today, with a view to proffering solutions to them.

“Please recall that over the years; I have challenged you over matters involving Moses Orimolade University Omu-Aran and the development of our Ecumenical Center at Maba, Ogun State. In this respect and on your behalf, I wish to thank our mother, the ambassador plenipotentiary of white garment churches, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, who came out boldly and massively to put smile on our faces.”

He continued, “I will be an ingrate if I do not also at this stage appreciate General Superintendent Yomi Sholoye; Snr. Supt. Apostle Mother Bose Oshinowo and Special Apostle Taiwo Akinsola for their selfless contributions at the 2018 Maba vigils.

“They have also raised the bar of our vigil that we cannot afford to lower the standard. I praise the very God of Cherubim & Seraphim who answers prayers of his Elect for beaming the light of compassion on His church by moving the hands of His Elect to remove our tears in those key areas of our concerns. Halleluyah!”

“2018 was awesome for the church, the current year is also following that trend; issues that are hitherto tagged impossible are now wearing the toga of possibility.

“From the inner recess of my heart, I sincerely appreciate the Esthers, Nehemiahs, Ezras, Daniels in our midst and several others who laid the foundation for what we are building on today and I want to conclude this appreciation by saying that, ’Not by might nor by power, but by my spirit, says the Lord of ‘ Hosts’ (Zech. 4:6b).”

Alao added that, “certainly what is being witnessed today in the C&S Church is divine intervention in the lives of His beloved and, ‘this is the Lord’s doing; it is marvellous in our eyes’ (psalm 11823). To all who had put so much at our disposal, Jehovah Jireh shall prosper you more (Proverbs 11:24)Amen.

“As massive works commence (and are on-going) in the key areas of the church; I want to appeal to you all to find your own areas of relevance and make useful and indelible contributions as the train moves on. (Ecclesiastes 9:10).

“In this year (2019), more than before, the OIori-in-council, will embark on three key areas that are germane for church through evangelism, which is very crucial as it is the great commission given by our Lord Jesus Christ on Mt. Galilee and it is also the core mandate of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church and indeed my mandate.

In publicity, our good deeds (which represent the light in us) must be constantly publicised so that others may see the light of God in His Church and glorify His name. (Matthew 5:16). On the Episcopal Tour, constituent churches ans state chapters will be visited this year as part of grassroots mobilisation. Where necessary, a special committee would be put in place urgently.

“As the 2019 elections draw nearer, you are implored to participate as law abiding citizens and choose those you know will add value to the lives of the citizenry. Please do not engage illegal activities; either before, during or after the elections. Do all things in the fear of God.”

In conclusion, he said flowing from the theme of 2018 AGC; ‘That all may be one’ (John 1 7:21 ); he noted that “the 2019 theme encourages us to, ‘pull down the barriers’ (Ephesian2:14), wherein there will be no Greek or Helene and where Paul and Apollo will work as a team.

“In 2025, we will be celebrating the centenary christening i.e. the naming (not the date of birth) of what is known as C&S. by 2025 therefore there should be no Greek or Helen anymore. This is the period for continuous over-hauling of processes and total re-engineering within the church to, ’pull down the barriers’.

“As a church of God, let us intensify prayers for our leaders in the ministry and also in government. May the good Lord strengthen us all in the name of Jesus. Amen. I thank the host church for a wonderful show of hospitality as I also wish you qualitative sessions during the conference.”

During the course of the event, several issues that affect the growth of the church was discussed and one of such burning issues was the take-off of the Moses Orimolade University, OmuAran. Speaking on the project, Prof SA Sanni who is the Chairman of the Building Committee, the takeoff of the project remains one of the most pressing issue paramount to him, an according to him, the project has dragged on for so long due to lack of funds.

The hall erupted in jubilation when Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, the Founder of Love of Christ Salvation C&S Church, London announced that the project will be completed in 2019 with her support and other well-meaning members of the church.

Speaking on his joy over the turn of event, Prof Sanni, said his joy knows no bound at the news he has just received.

“I am speechless at the moment. I still cannot believe my ears, this project has become a source of concern to me and so many of those we started out with has left me behind and it seems as if I am the only one left. I am so happy that the dreams that I have for this project are finally coming to fulfillment, the university will take off in 2019 by God’s grace”, he enthused.

In her speech, Rev Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi said the conference affords every member of the church to take stock, appraise themselves and be reawakened to their roles and contributions towards fostering unity and upholding the objectives of the great church of God.

According to her, “This event is another occasion for us to take a chance at stocktaking, internal appraisal,and the reawakening of our roles and contributions to fostering unity and upholding the objectives of this great church of God. Our image is a very important weapon of evangelism, many people can be misled or persuaded based on our image” she said.

Ajayi who is the head Minister at the Love of Christ Generation Church, London also enjoined everyone to support and those in the drive to take the church to the next level.

The event was also an avenue for the presentation of prizes and awards to winners of the Solomon Alao Bible Quiz competition.

The third runner-up was OgoOluwa C &S Church, Iwaya, the award was presented by Dr. Oluseye Yomi O-Sholoye. They were closely followed in third place by The Eternal Sacred Order of the C & S Church, Egbe, and the trophy was presented by Rev Mother Esther Ajayi, who also gave every member of the team a cash prize of N25, 000 each. Second place went to King of Kings C &S Church while the competition winner was Gospel C&S Church, Orile, Iganmu to the excitement of everyone present.

Other deserving members of the church were also recognised for their long service and meritorious contribution to the growth of the church over the years.

The conference rose with a resolve to further play key and pivotal role in Christendom in Nigeria while it also took time off to discuss the state of the Nigerian nation where it enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to their promises to ensure a free and fair electioneering process during the upcoming general elections while commending the president’s fight against corruption, but urged that the war against graft should be broad-based and not selective.

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, the activities of the 2019 AGC was rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service at the headquarters of the host church, the Faith Mission C&S Church, at Satellite Town, Lagos where most of the heads of the constituent churches gathered with the Supreme head to thank God for a successful conference.