NDLEA Nabs Man with 77 Wraps of Cocaine

Chinedu Eze

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a suspected drug trafficker in an alleged bid to smuggle out 77 wraps of Cocaine, weighing one kilogram.

Adam Abubakar Muhammed, aged 50, had ingested 77 wraps of the banned substance, but was nabbed during the outward screening of passengers of Tarco Airline to Khartoum, Sudan.

According to the NDLEA Commander of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Ambrose Umoru, the suspect who hails from Maiduguri, Borno State, basking in the validity of his “charms” had boasted to persons close to him that no amount of screening by the agency would expose him.

Muhammad, had initially tested negative when he was x-rayed, only for him to start excreting the illicit substance when he was kept under observation based on reliable intelligence.

Muhammed, who is only fluent in Kanuri was interpreted as confessing that he accepted the offer of N800, 000 for him to carry the drugs to enable him revive his hide and skin business. He had equally gone into the sale of firewood but could not meet up his financial obligations.

Only recently, the agency’s Yobe State Command intercepted 360.6 kilograms of Cannabis sativa concealed in a false compartment of a J5 Peugeot. Two suspects, Garba Mohammed and Umar Baba were in company of the consignments, which they had gone to procure from Edo State, only to be apprehended in Damaturu, the State capital of Yobe.

The suspects used the false bottom compartment to create the impression that they were driving an empty truck to up north to lift some items