Hausa Youths Pledge Support for Ugwuanyi’s Re-election

Youths of Hausa extraction resident in Enugu State have pledged total support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the March 2 gubernatorial election.

Speaking yesterday during a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi, the youths who converged on the Government House, Enugu, in very large numbers, described the governor as a detribalised leader who treats everyone equally regardless of religion and ethnicity, and equally commended him for developing the state “like no one had ever done”.

“Most of us were born and brought up here in Enugu and don’t know anywhere else as home,” Alhaji Hamza Buba, leader of the Arewa Youths explained, amid cheers from the excited crowd.

According to him, youths in the Hausa community in the state have been in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will always remain in the party.

“PDP is a party for democracy and for everybody. There has never been any governor since the return to democracy who has shown concern for our welfare like you have done. You visit us when there is need.

“We remain loyal to you because you are our father. Our votes will be cast entirely for you and the PDP. We will definitely ensure we return you to Lion Building,” he said, adding that they would be going into the streets from the Government House to campaign vigorously for him.

A former youth leader, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, who also spoke at the gathering, praised Ugwuanyi for enthroning an inclusive policy that gives every resident a sense of belonging and lays a firm foundation for peace.

“You are the first to give the position of chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board to us. No governor has ever done that. We are with you one hundred percent. You visit us during our period of fasting, you assist widows, you assist women, you assist everybody,” Abubakar, who is also the chairman of New Artisan Market, said.

They also lauded the governor for the magnanimity he displayed in bringing former governor of the state and Enugu East senatorial candidate of PDP in the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, back to reckoning. “We’re very happy that you have brought back our father, Senator Nnamani. We shall all be here on May 29 to celebrate your victory,” he stated further, noting that it shows that the governor “is for everybody”.

Responding, Ugwuanyi thanked the group for the solidarity visit, the support they have always offered his administration, and for the prevailing peace in the state. He also pledged to continue to work with them for the development of the state.