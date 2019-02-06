APC will Take you Backwards, Atiku Tells Yobe People

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the people of Yobe State not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party would take them backwards because it can’t create wealth.

The former vice-president made the call Wednesday during the party’s presidential campaign in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He said: “People of Yobe over three years ago, you voted for APC, please I want to ask you all, what has APC done for you all? APC promised security, is there security now? APC promised to create jobs, is there jobs now? APC also promised to revive the economy, is the economy better now?

“Today, you are poorer, there is hunger everywhere, insecurity everywhere. People of Yobe State, what I want to tell you is that, these people have destroyed everything. Don’t let them take us backward, don’t vote for APC. This is not a party. They will not create wealth.

“Earlier on, one of our leaders said since the return of democracy in 1999, this is the first time a North-easterner is a presidential candidate, do you want them to take you backward? People of Yobe State will you vote for PDP?”

Atiku urged the youth to protect their votes, adding that they should wait at the polling units until they count the votes, announce the winner and write the results.

He stressed that the ruling party has failed them, but assured the people that the PDP would repair all the federal roads that has been abandoned by this government.

Also, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, alleged that the plan of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to use Yobe and Borno Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to write results against the will of the people, saying it would not work, and the party would not accept it.

According to him, “The will of the people must prevail. All of you must come out on election day and stand firm. Don’t allow them to cheat you, don’t allow them to steal your votes.”

Secondus stressed that the party has a man with experience in both public and private sector as its candidate, while also assuring them that Atiku would not outsource his presidency to the cabal.

He added: “He will be the commander-in-chief who will come to stop the insurgency in the North-east. He will stop it the very moment he is sworn in as the Commander-in-Chief because he will take charge. He will create employment across this nation, especially for our teeming youths.”