Sims Introduces ‘Burj Khalifa’ Air-Conditioners

Sims Nigeria Limited, a foremost electronics and home appliances company in Nigeria has launched what it tagged the ‘Burj Khalifa’ of Air-Conditioners into the market. The product is the royal tower sm

art-inverter air-conditioner which comes with an unmatched 10-year warranty on its inverter compressor. According to the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the company, Mr Fab Uzor, the royal tower inverter air-conditioner is a best-in-class and the very first of its kind in the country, with several cutting-edge features and capabilities. For instance, it cools in less than 30 seconds and could cut energy consumption by up to 70 per cent.

“Interestingly, to cater for the interest of other customer segments, the company is also offering the benefits associated with the Royal ‘Burj Khalifa’AC in its split-unit version which comes in a very attractive design with beautiful golden trimmings,” the statement added.