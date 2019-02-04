Shipping Correspondents to Unveil Book

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) is set to unveil a new book detailing the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the maritime industry.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of SCAN, Yusuf Babalola and Chairman, Book Presentation Committee, Shulammite ‘Foyeku, the association said the book titled, “Footprints of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Maritime Sector,” would be presented to members of the public on February 8, 2019, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

According to the statement, the book highlights some of the bold measures taken by the present administration to address the numerous challenges and infrastructural deficits facing the sector, and how these efforts have helped in repositioning the nation’s maritime sector to grow the economy.

“Over the decades, the Nigerian maritime sector has been beset with the challenges of both soft and hard infrastructure deficits.

“To make the port and the maritime domain a hub of maritime activities, the present federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced the policy of ease of doing business in the port.

“It has also embarked on the rehabilitation of Wharf Road, among others, which had been a nightmare to port users over the years; and procured speed patrol boats for the Nigerian Navy to combat oil thefts and other maritime crimes.

The book presentation is expected to be attended by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd); Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, and Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen Olorunimbe Mamora, among others.

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is the Chief Host, while the Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, will lead the discussion.