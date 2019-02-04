Buhari Commends Dankwambo for His Achievements

By Kayode Fasua

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Gombe State governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, for the general infrastructural uplift of Gombe since the governor has been in the saddle in the last seven years and eight months.

The President, who was on a reelection campaign trip to Gombe, gave the commendation at the weekend, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, at his palace in Gombe.

Buhari also said apart from bringing about infrastructural development, the governor deserved commendation for his good leadership qualities, as testified by the unpolluted atmosphere of peace and harmony reigning in the state.

“Courtesy of Dankwambo, Gombe State has gone far ahead of its peers in development. What the state needs in 2019 is a focused leader; one who is going to build on those shining legacies for the continuous development of the people”, the President Buhari said.

While thanking Governor Dankwambo “for his kind and commendable reception accorded me”, Buhari called on all stakeholders in the state to sustain the culture of love and mutual cooperation among the people.

During the President’s visit, however, Governor Dankwambo accompanied him to the oil and gas exploration site in Gombe, a project widely applauded as a landmark development in the history of the entire northern part of the country.