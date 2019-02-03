Army Redeploys 15 Generals

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army weekend released new postings and appointments of some of its senior officers.

Those affected include, Major General AA Tarfa, who was posted from Headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, to Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peacekeeping Centre, as Commandant, Major General M Mohammed, from 1 Division Nigerian Army, to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps and appointed Corps Commander, while Major General CT Olukoju, the erstwhile Signal Corps Commander, was appointed Director General of the newly created Nigerian Army Simulation Centre (NASIMC) with Headquarters in Abuja.

An army statement issued in Abuja said Major General US Yakubu had been posted to Headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander while Major General CU Agulanna, was posted to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), as Senior Research Fellow.

Others affected by the new postings include Major General F Yahaya, the Military Secretary (Army), who was posted to 1 Division Nigerian Army and appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Also, Major General AR Bakare was posted to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) and appointed Chief of Army Accounts and Budget.

Similarly, Brigadier General DO Donibo was posted to Nigerian Army School of Infantry and appointed Director Army Training Support Centre (ATSC), Brigadier General GAT Ochigbano was appointed Acting Military Secretary (Army), Brigadier General OC Ajunwa was moved to Nigerian High Commission, Brasilia and appointed Defence Adviser.

In the same vein, Brigadier General ST Shafaru is the new Commander Engineers, at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Brigadier General BY Baffa has been posted from National Defence College to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff, while Brigadier General UB Abubakar has been appointed as Deputy Military Secretary I.

Other senior officers affected by the postings were Brigadier General EE Emekah, who was posted from Army War College Nigeria, to 707 Special Forces Brigade and appointed as Commander, Colonel EC Obi-Osang who was posted from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Special Forces Command and appointed Chief of Staff among others.