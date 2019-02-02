‘Indomie Relish’ Unveils in Port Harcourt Amid Pomp

Dufil Prima Food, makers of Indomie Noodles has introduced its new line extension, ‘Indomie Relish’, to its Port Harcourt consumers.

This followed the official launch of the product in Lagos and Abuja that has since become the new toast of noodles lovers. The Port Harcourt launch took place at Port Harcourt Mall on Azikiwe Road and attracted a lot of fans who stopped by to have a taste of the new variant. The new Indomie Relish offers a complete meal experience, spiced up with chicken and sausage chunks in its chicken flavour pack and real fish chunks and powder in its seafood flavour pack.

Speaking about the product at the launch, Product Manager of Indomie Relish, Ginny Tewatia, stated that the product fulfilled all nutritional requirements while chemicals were avoided in the preservation of spice ingredients.

“Indomie stands for providing products with highest quality. The new product also stands firm on this guiding principle. Real meat used in the variant lasts longer because of technology called ‘freeze drying’ and not by adding preservatives and chemicals. It’s a process by which moisture is reduced by freezing the meat at extremely low temperature and removing the frozen moisture from the meat. “Low temperature freezing reduces the bacteria and moisture thereby increasing the shelf life. When water is added to the meat, it regains original texture and taste because there are no additional artificial additives added to it.

We did this to give consumers the fresh taste of chicken and hotdog or seafood, depending on their preferences.” The launch ended with a dry and wet samplings of the brand. At the wet sampling stand, consumers received two plates of cooked Indomie Relish, consisting of chicken flavour and the seafood flavour, while other participants received uncooked packs at the dry sampling stand, where consumers also engage in very competitive entertainment tasks that qualified them to win products and other life enhancing prizes .

Sharing her experience with the product, a student of University of Port Harcourt, Miss Sherry Momodu said that the new variant boasts a complete meal in addition to its classy and appealing package.

“With Indomie Relish, I do not need to worry about spices to embellish my noodles, it comes complete, tasty and nutritious.”