Dapo Abiodun’s Campaign Train Lands in Ogun East

Femi Ogbonnikan writes on the campaign tour of the Ogun State governorship flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, to Ijebu Ode, Ijebu East, Ijebu North, Remo North and Sagamu local government areas respectively

In many wards of the various communities across the three senatorial districts toured so far visited by Prince Dapo Abiodun, the anguish, despair and worry on the faces of the inhabitants depict absence of government to cater for their immediate basic needs. Deplorable roads, decaying of public schools and hospitals, water scarcity and absence of electricity are some of the problems confronting the people.

For instance, the roads between Ode-Remo to Ilara-Remo and from Ilara-Remo to Akaka, both within the purview of Remo North Local Government Area, are in very bad shapes. Abiodun could not help but empathized with the indigenes of these affected communities who sought audience with, and inundated him with their various problems. He promised to intervene if voted into office.

While addressing APC members and supporters at Isiwo, in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, on January 21, the APC governorship candidate promised a new dawn for all sons and daughters of the state, if he emerged as the next governor.

According to him, “don’t be deceived by some politicians that have gone out on the prowl, knocking at your doors to bring out your Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to take the numbers on them and then, offer you money.

“And we can’t be in the same party and we will be making the same mistakes. No! It is not possible. These set of politicians are not real members of APC. APC is the party. Broom is the symbol of our party. In all the elections, make sure you cast your votes for the APC.

“By the grace of God and with your support, Buhari isn’t in another party but in APC. Vice-President Osinbajo is our son and we should use our votes to promote and make him great, so that he (Osinbajo) can know that his kinsmen are solidly behind him.

“I want to use this occasion to reiterate my commitment to ensuring that I bring my vast experience in the private sector to bear into governance if I emerged as the governor of the state.”

Responding to the requests of the monarch of the ancient town, Oba Sikiru Salisu, and Council of Baales, the APC governorship flag bearer promised to help them in rehabilitating the 15 kilometre road stretching from Ijebu-Ode through Yemoji/Odo-Ladenusi/Oko-Ako/Odo-Lofa and to Isiwo; the construction of a culvert linking the various communities; renovation of both public primary and secondary schools; energizing their transformers; provision of pipe-borne water; among others.

Earlier, former APC Ogun East Senatorial district chairman, Alhaji Folorusho Elias, expressed appreciation for the visit of Abiodun.

Elias said the monarch, his subjects and the entire inhabitants had decided to speak with one voice and cast their votes for the candidature of Abiodun and the APC as a party.

Subsequently, the Ogun State APC governorship candidate took his campaign train to Remo North Local Government Area and made the Palace of Alaye Ode-Remo his first port of call.

While being received by the Alaye, Oba Amindu Osho, Abiodun reiterated his commitment to giving priority attentions to the development of rural communities through the reconstruction of new roads, if he is elected.

He said that though it was important to have flyovers in Abeokuta, but said rural roads should not be abandoned, just because of the development of the state capital.

According to the APC governorship candidate, “fixing rural roads would ease movement of farm produce and dwellers from one location to another.

“It is also evident that, many communities in the state are without pipe-borne water and regular power supply. We will look into these challenges and attend to them,” he said.

Besides, the APC governorship candidate averred that the forthcoming governorship election was for the greater growth and development of the state and urged the people to cast their vote en-mass for the APC.

“We are not leaving APC for another party because we know it is a great party that can bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“We are going to return power to the local governments so that council chairmen can perform their statutory duties effectively. Also, we will build multi-healthcare centres in each local government area.

“Those using the portraits of President Muhammadu Buhari as their presidential candidates are not being honest to themselves because they do not belong to our party, APC”, said the governorship candidate.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Alaye Ode-Remo, Oba Amindu Osho, said he, his chiefs and inhabitants were ready to deploy all the resources at their disposal to ensure that the APC governorship candidate wins.

“Dapo Abiodun is a glorious son of Remoland and he needs our prayers and we will support him.

“He is the governorship candidate we want to see at the Okemosan governor’s office, come May 29, 2019. I have no doubt in my mind, that Abiodun will win. Because having Engineer Segun Adesegun, a former Deputy Governor, a tested and trusted person, as his Campaign Organisation DG, victory is sure for Abiodun,” said the monarch.

Education, they say, is the key success. Abiodun has promised to place premium on education and assured parents and students in Ogun state-owned tertiary institutions to watch out for an end to the incessant crises, if he is elected governor.

Abiodun gave this promise, while addressing students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, who accosted him, while on the ward-to-ward campaign tour of the Ifelodun Constituency, in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, on January 25.

He said: “I want to assure you of my utmost priority for an improvement in the education standard in the State. I will maintain a frequent connection with the students in a bid to listen to their plights through regular Town Hall meetings, at least, twice every year of my administration.

“I sincerely appreciate the ways and manners at which you have articulated your points and I am assuring you, that as a son of teachers, I will ensure that we formulate a policy that will address all the lingering crises in the education sector”.

It would be recalled that the state-owned tertiary institutions have been enmeshed in crises due to non-payment of salaries and other welfare packages.

The APC governorship candidate stressed that education remains the greatest legacy any government could give his people.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the students, President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Comrade Akinbo Afolabi Olamide (Kempes), urged Abiodun to formulate a student-friendly educational policy when he becomes governor.

He said: “Our in-coming governor, we have been looking for this opportunity to interact with you and see what you have for us before we declare support for you.

“The educational standard of this State has deteriorated and the school fees are becoming unbearable for the common man. I want to appeal to you, to address this menace as soon as you get into office, because I believe you are the next governor of Ogun State.

The APC governorship candidate assured the residents of the host community (Ago-Iwoye) of speedy completion of the abandoned Ilishan-Ago-Iwoye road upon assumption of office as governor of the state.

