Group Feeds 1000 Children in Rural Community

Ayodeji Ake

Demonstrating love for the poor and needy, Stephen Akintayo Consulting (STC), recently stormed Ajeromi Local Government, Ajegunle, Lagos, where over a thousand children were fed. Founder STC, Mr. Stephen Akintayo noted that the feeding exercise is an annual activity to feed malnourished children and give scholarship to some of the kids in the community.

“Every year we try to run charity project round through the year. Six years ago, I came here because somebody told us about this place.

“I was moved to tears. In fact when I came here, people were living on dustbin. We call it Dustbin Estate; the children are malnourished, they defecate in public.

“So every year, we try to do something for them, giving scholarship for some of the kids here and feeding,” he added.

He further explained that the feeding exercise is part of line-up programs in commemoration of his birthday on January 28.

“This particular event is put together for my birthday, so today we are here at the Dustbin Estate to feed one thousand kids, then next Sunday, we will be at the Gbagada General Hospital.

“The upper Saturday we will be at Abeokuta (Gideon Orphanage home), then on my birthday, January 28, we will be in Kirikiri Prison.

“So for me, giving is living and we need to also build awareness around the need to give. It is unfortunate that the normal culture in Africa is that giving has to be done by rich people and I think it is wrong” he added.

Urging Nigerians to cultivate the heart of giving, Akintayo narrated how a charitable heart transformed him into an entrepreneur when he started giving as a student relying on his parents for money.

“I remember I will gather friends on campus to an orphanage home; we use to do what we even called ‘mentor an orphan’. We will bring kids to Silverbird Cinemas to watch movies from orphanage homes.

“So giving is not what you do because you are rich, giving is what you do because you believe that out of the little God has given you, you want to reach out.

“I can tell you that giving brought me here because little did I know on campus that doing this, my journey into entrepreneurship will be as a result of that.”