Davido Sells Out O2 Arena in London

Sunday Ehigiator

DMW boss, David Adeleke, a.k.a. Davido, has joined the league of artists that has sold out the 20,000 seater-capacity of the O2 Arena in London, just a day to his highly publicised concert.

The highly excited FIA singer, who recorded his first major milestone of 2019, shared the news on Instagram. In the comment section, he mentioned that it would be hard for his haters to swallow this one.

According to Davido “I am screaming! It’s going to be a long day for haters tomorrow. Thanks to all that made this possible . The boy called David sold out the O2. @theo2london. See everyone tomorrow”.

He went further to share pictorial evidence that he had sold out The O2. After the show, which was successful, he was seen shedding tears of joy.