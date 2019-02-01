Clark Challenges INEC to Control Security Agents on Election Day

Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Thursday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take charge of the deployment of security personnel during the February and March elections.

Clark in a statement entitled ‘INEC should take responsibility for management and control of 2019 electoral security in Nigeria,’ noted that the electoral body should be in charge of police personnel posted for election duties.

He said INEC should sit down with the police authority to work out the number of police personnel needed to cover the elections.

The Ijaw leader insisted that if INEC takes charge of police posting, it will avert a system of direct posting by the police authorities on the eve of the election.

Clark said, “As we approach the general elections, there is need to lend one’s voice to ensuring that a peaceful, free, fair and credible election is conducted by INEC.

“Shortly before the former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris left office, I watched a programme where there was an argument on who should be in control of Police personnel posted to work with INEC, during elections.

“Whilst the former IG was of the opinion that the police should be in charge, the INEC Chairman thought otherwise, stating that INEC ought to be in charge.

“Recently, there has been an overbearing attitude of state actors, especially officials of the Nigeria Police Force in political affairs. “As a free citizen of this country, I think we have had enough of Police interference in electoral affairs.

“Therefore, as we approach the 2019 general election, there is a need to put up measures to check the activities of some politicians and officials of the Police Force, who will collude with them.

“Therefore, I want to align myself with the INEC Chairman that INEC should be in charge of police personnel posted to it during elections.”