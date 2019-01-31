Dell Technologies Introduces New Interactive Monitor, PCs

Emma Okonji

Dell Technologies has introduced new additions to its portfolio of purpose-built technology designed to challenge, engage and inspire K-12 educators and students worldwide.

The company has introduced its latest line of products, including an interactive monitor plus intelligently tough Latitude and Dell Chromebook devices and a new charging cart that helps educators integrate technology with new teaching and learning practices, while encouraging students to follow their own path of discovery.

“Recent Dell Technologies research on Generation Z, for those born in the mid-1990s and later, confirms our belief that for students to be successful now and in the future, educators must empower them to drive their own success and support them with tools and resources that ignite students’ natural curiosities,” said Adam Garry, director of education strategy at Dell. The new devices enable both educators and students to inquire, create and collaborate seamlessly, wherever learning takes place,” Dell Technologies said in a statement.

According to the Dell’s study, 80 per cent of Generation Z, also known as Gen Zers, want to work with cutting-edge technology, yet only 57 per cent rate their schools as good or excellent in preparing them for future careers. Backed by more than 30 years of purposeful innovation, Dell’s new education devices are designed to help prepare students for the evolving workforce, while providing the flexibility and choice that schools need today.

Gen Zers indicate a strong preference for peer learning as high as 75 per cent and teamwork at 58 per cent and today’s classrooms are transforming into collaborative-friendly spaces that facilitate group learning and productivity. The new large-format Dell 75 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C7520QT), that will be available next quarter, is ideally suited as a primary classroom display or for group collaboration. It features vivid 4K resolution and 20-point multi-touch InGlass capability, allowing multiple users to interact with the screen simultaneously. Using their fingers, or passive styluses (two included), students can write or draw with virtually zero lag and can easily erase written content with the palm of their hands. The natural and intuitive touch functionality is compatible with virtually all industry-standard software.

Enabling collaboration for all, the exclusive Dell Screen Drop is the world’s first accessibility feature improving reachability for users working from different heights. Buttons at the side of the panel, enable users to lower the displayed image to three different height settings, to make it within easy reach. Other features that make the 75” monitor that are ideally suited for classroom use include: The wide viewing angle enabled by IPS technology, which allows for vivid and consistent colours across the screen to be seen from virtually anywhere in the room; Dell monitor technology optimises fonts that ensures visuals appear sharp while operating everyday programs like Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel; and Anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings that reduce distracting reflections and fingerprints while Dell ComfortView reduces blue light emission to optimise eye comfort, among others.