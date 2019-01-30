LET Baptism for Oboh in South Africa Today

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Georgia Oboh will play her inaugural tournament on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in Johannesburg, South Africa beginning from today, January 30.

The teenager, who is Nigeria’s first acclaimed professional golfer on the European Tour will join 65 other contestants at the Canon Ladies Open at the Irene Country Club.

The tournament is listed on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and rated as Africa’s premier professional ladies golf with around 8-10 events.

Oboh finally fulfilled her potentials in December last year, when she successfully scaled through the LET qualifying school in Marrakesh, Morocco.

“I am so excited to start my first LET tournament in Africa, especially South Africa. The weather is friendly and the golf course is superb with a lot of trees just like any course in Europe. I am looking forward to an exciting time and hope for the best in my first LET tournament in 2019,” Oboh enthused.

She and Casandra Hall, who won the 2018 Sanlam SA Women’s Stroke Play are among the rookiesmaking their Sunshine Ladies Tour debut.

They will be up against a strong field led the defending champion, Stacy Bregman and a one-time LPGA Tour champion Lee-Anne Pace.

Others on the card are Ashleigh Buhai, Bertine Faber, Kim Williams, Monique Smit, Tandi McCallum, Nobuhle Dlamini and Laurette Maritz.

Bregman is a five time winner on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, with her impressive profile including the Zambia Ladies Open, the Sun International Ladies Challenge, Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am and Cape Town Ladies Open.

Canon has for the third successive years sponsored the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

The company’s South Africa’s Corporate and Marketing Communications Executive, Dana Eitzen, said Canon is proud to be part of the tournament.

“The Sunshine Ladies Tour has enjoyed tremendous growth and support since its inception in 2014 and is certainly the most illustrious ladies’ professional circuit in Africa,” Eitzen said.

“Canon is once again proud to sponsor the Canon Sunshine Ladies Tour Open, which is traditionally the kick-off event when some of the best female golfers in the country and the world, convene for the start of the season. We are certain that the 2019 edition of this prestigious event will once again showcase tremendous skill and unrivalled sportsmanship and we look forward to watching the tour unfold over the next few months,” Eitzen declared.