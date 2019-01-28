PDP, CUPP Allege APC Plotting to Take over N’Assembly

Buhari hosts APC senators to dinner today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday raised the alarm over moves by certain agents of presidency to bribe All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to forcefully take over the National Assembly and protect President Muhammadu Buhari from imminent parliamentary sanctions for constitutional breaches and gross misconduct.

This is coming as President Buhari will today in Abuja host APC senators to a presidential dinner.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said intelligence available to it showed that it might be the reason the presidency had summoned all APC senators to the Presidential Villa to a clandestine meeting today, ahead of the Senate’s resumption tomorrow.

“The PDP have been informed of how the Buhari Presidency has been unsettled following national and international outcry over his constitutional breaches, particularly the assault on the judiciary in his attempt to forcefully remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen and impose a pliable CJN to do his bidding

“President Buhari is not only apprehensive that the Senate might sanction him for violating the constitution and usurping its statutory duties regarding the handling of issues related to a CJN, the parliament might also open an inquest into how President Buhari, who parades as Mr. Integrity, allegedly procured an order from the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) upon which he announced the illegal suspension of the CJN,” the statement added.

The party said that there are reports that the said order is suspicious and subject to investigation, being not argued or issued in the open court, following which Buhari Presidency now seeks to corrupt and undermine the Senate.

The PDP further alleged that money has been moved from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to bribe the APC senators, adding that each APC senator has been offered huge sums of money in foreign currency to engage in heckling during the session, particularly when the matter is raised.

The opposition party advised the APC senators to note that the issue at hand is not partisan; and not even about Justice Walter Onnoghen, but about nationhood, as well as the protection of the nation’s democracy and constitution from despotism.

On its part, CUPP also alleged plot that has been hatched by the APC, which has allegedly received the go-ahead nod of President Buhari for a ‘’violent, illegal’’ and takeover of the leadership of both Chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The coalition claimed that the APC led federal government is of the firm belief that Tuesday is their best and last chance to effect the changes as their control of the judiciary will be put to use to ensure there is no reversal of justice for the present occupants.

The spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who addressed the press yesterday evening in Abuja, revealed that the plot will see the announcement of Senator Ahmmed Lawan as the Senate President; Sen. Hope Uzodimma as the Deputy Senate President and Sen.Godswill Akpabio as the Senate Leader, and in the House of Representatives, Hon Gbajabiamila will be announced as the Speaker while Hon Abdulmimin Jibril will be announced as the Deputy Speaker.

He said, “While Senate will reconvene on Tuesday to discuss the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC is ready to do whatever to destroy the very fulcrum of our constitutional democracy on Tuesday and have vowed, it is tomorrow or never.

“The judicial coup, which they believed was supposed to be more difficult went very easily beyond their imagination hence the need to complete the takeover of the National Assembly immediately so that the distraction of the election campaigns will be put to use. They have also resolved that the government will make some big positive announcements tomorrow (today) being Monday, January 28, so as to deflect the minds of Nigerians.”

CUPP further added Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chibuike Amechi and Babatunde Fashola have been saddled with the responsibility of choosing the issue for announcement by the government.

He mentioned Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Ali Ndume, George Akume and Kabiru Gaya as the arrowheads behind the plot in the National Assembly.

“To ensure the plot goes successfully, the federal government has mapped out the sum of $70, 000 for each Senator and $40, 000 for each House member for what it called welfare, since majority of them will be compelled to be in town suddenly.

The money for the bribes have already been released to Senator Lawan and Hon. Gbajabiamila for onward distribution to their members as they return’’, he alleged.

“The money amounted to $15million ($8million for the House and $7 million for the Senate),” Ugochinyere said

Meanwhile, President Buhari will today in Abuja host APC senators to a presidential dinner.

Invited to the dinner with the president are senatorial candidates of the APC at the forthcoming February 19 National Assembly elections.

Invitation letters to the dinner billed to hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa was signed by the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

Introductory part of a copy of the letter sighted by THISDAY last night read: “All Progressives Congress Campaign Council wishes to invite all serving APC senators and all senatorial candidates to a dinner with President Buhari.”