APC Raises the Alarm over Plot to Disrupt Imo Rally

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri, Imo State, the party has expressed worry over a possible breakdown of law and order at the Dan Anyiam Stadium venue of the rally.

The party accused its former members now in the Action Alliance (AA) of planning to storm the venue to create mayhem.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, APC said it has information that AA members are plotting to hijack the presidential campaign to promote the troubled ambition of their governorship candidate, Mr. Uche Nwosu.

The statement said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been drawn to alleged plans by non- APC members to cause crisis at Tuesday’s rally, scheduled presidential rally of our great party, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, in Owerri, Imo State,” it said.

The party said information available to it revealed plans by the members of the Action Alliance (AA) to storm the venue to create mayhem.

The APC spokesman asked the security agencies to ensure that no one is allowed to foment trouble at venue of the rally.

APC said it is fully in support of all its candidates in Imo State and would do everything within the laws to ensure their success in the forthcoming general elections.

“We are using this medium to inform security agencies including the Imo State Commissioner of Police, and the Director of DSS to ensure no individual, group or political party is allowed to create chaos before, during, and after the APC rally.

“We wish to reiterate that only genuine supporters of our great party and our party members are allowed into the venue, so that we can have a hitch free rally.

“Therefore, we want to state very clearly that the scheduled rally is an APC rally and the party has no alliance with any political party and would not tolerate attempts by some persons under any guise to create chaotic atmosphere at the venue of our rally,” it said.

“We urge our party members in Imo State to remain vigilant and ensure the success of our party candidates in Imo State,” it said.