Buhari to Host Dinner for APC Senators Monday

By Omololu Ogunmade

Twenty-four hours ahead of the reconvening of senators over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday in Abuja host All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to a presidential dinner.

Also invited to the dinner are senatorial candidates of the APC at the forthcoming February 19 National Assembly elections.

Invitation letters to the dinner billed to hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa was signed by the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Introductory part of a copy of the letter sighted by THISDAY last night read: “All Progressives Congress Campaign Council wishes to invite all serving APC senators and all senatorial candidates to a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari.”